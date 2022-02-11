IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK,

Erich Wehrmann

Petitioner

Vs. No. 21H000227 CV

Nathan Haynie

Respondent

The state of Washington to Nathan Haynie:

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 10th day of March, 2022, at 9:00 am, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCE, for a minimum of one year from the data you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restring you from the following: No Contact with Petitioner or named minor. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court.

Erich Wehrmann

Petitioner

