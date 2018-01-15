NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of: ANN M. ARMSTRONG, Deceased.

Cause No. 17-4-07743-4 SEA

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: January 12, 2018. Dated December 29, 2017.

Personal Representative Laird Norton Trust Company By: /s/ Jeanne Goussev Jeanne Goussev Its: VP, Fiduciary Services c/o its attorneys

Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC 2025 1st Ave PH A, Seattle WA 98121-3125

(206) 682-0565 Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC By: /s/ Thomas J. Rodda

Andrew J. Toles, WSBA No. 23982 Thomas J. Rodda, WSBA No. 34500

Attorneys for Laird Norton Trust Company, Personal Representative

Jan 12, 19, 26 2018

