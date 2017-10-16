SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF TWIN FALLS

MAGISTRATE DIVISON

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: MARKUS AUSTIN

Born 9/27/2002

Minor Child under the age of eighteen (18) years.

Case No. CV42-17-2681

TO: Brandon Michael Austin

You have been sued by Kelsey Irene Osborne, Petitioner, in the Magistrate Court in and for Twin Falls County, Idaho, Case No. CV42-17-2681.

The nature of the claim against you is for Guardianship of Markus Austin. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this Summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 427 Shoshone Street N., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 and telephone number of 208 736 4025 and served a copy of your response on the other party, whose mailing address and telephone number are: 733 Addison Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301, telephone number 208 733 0014.

A copy of the Summons and Petition/Motion can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the other party. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Date: October 3, 2017 Twin Falls County District Court

Tamara Halstead By: /s/Tamara Halstead Deputy Clerk

Canyon Law, PLLC, 733 Addison Avenue, Twin Falls, ID 83301 T: (208) 733-0014 F: (208) 735-3037

Oct 13,20,27 Nov 3

