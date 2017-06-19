SUMMONS (60 Days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

DOREL SINGEORZAN and LIDIA SINGEORZAN, a married couple, Plaintiffs,

v.

BETHANY NORBERG, an individual, Defendant.

Case No. 17-200353-4

The State of Washington to the said: BETHANY NORBERG, 12921 SE Rivercrest Drive, Vancouver, WA 98683:

You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of June, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Dorel and Lidia Singeorzan, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs Dorel and Lidia Singeorzan, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The plaintiffs allege that you allowed your dog(s) to roam free, and those dogs attacked Lidia Singeorzan and the plaintiffs’ dog causing physical injury to plaintiffs and plaintiffs’ dog. Additionally, plaintiffs allege they suffered significant emotional distress due to the alleged dog attack.

//// //// //// //// The plaintiffs seek significant damages for the injuries suffered. If Judgment is entered against you, then it may act as a lien against your property, both personal and real. DATED this 7th day of June, 2017. /s/ Alyosha C. McClain Alyosha C. McClain, WSB #47829 W. TODD PASOCE, PLLC, 1104 Main St., Ste 200, Vancouver, WA 98660

Tel: 360.696.4495 | Fax: 360.693.9467 al.mcclain@pascoe-law.com Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs

W. Todd Pasoce, PLLC Attn: Al McClain; 1104 Nain Street, Suite 200,, Vancouver, WA 98660 (360) 696-4495 Email: al.mcclain@pascoe-law.com

Jun 16,23,30 Jul 7,14,21

Comments

comments