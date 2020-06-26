[AMENDED] NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 19-4-00996-06

[AMENDED] NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: ANEMARI MILFORD, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 19-4-00996-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ronda Hill, Full Guardian of the Estate for Anemari Milford, has privately negotiated the sale of real property of the guardianship to George Allen Curran and Kelly S. Stewart. The real property is commonly known as 1208 S 216th Street, Apartment 103C. Des Moines, Washington 98198. The legal description is as follows:

UNIT C-103 BUILDING C, VILLA ENZIAN, A CONDOMINIUM, SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED IN VOLUME 76 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGES 50 THROUGH 52, INCLUSIVE; CONDOMINIUM DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8506060408 AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF KING, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The proposed sale price is $150,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after June 17, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after July 6, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before July 3, 2020.

DATED this 17th day of June 2020.

s/ Christie L. Martin

Christie L. Martin, WSBA #43316

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1220 Main Street, Suite 400

Vancouver, Washington 98660

B: 503-444-3449

F: 360-637-0300

christie@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

