AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING NO. 22-2-01545-06

AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

COLUMBIA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT A. NELSON and MICHELLE M. FLORIANO, single individuals, Defendants.

NO. 22-2-01545-06

To the Clerk of the Court and to Robert A. Nelson and Michelle M. Floriano, Defendants:

Please take notice that the undersigned attorney(s) will present for hearing by the Court the following motion(s) at the date and time indicated:

Date: January 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: The Honorable Derek Vanderwood, Department 3

Place: 1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Motion: Order of Default; Entry of Default Judgment.

Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C.

By /S/ Charles A. Isely

Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

I. DECLARATION OF MAILING

I, Kasii McKnight, hereby declare:

AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

COLUMBIA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT A. NELSON and MICHELLE M. FLORIANO, single individuals, Defendants.

NO. 22-2-01545-06

To the Clerk of the Court and to Robert A. Nelson and Michelle M. Floriano, Defendants:

Please take notice that the undersigned attorney(s) will present for hearing by the Court the following motion(s) at the date and time indicated:

Date: January 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: The Honorable Derek Vanderwood, Department 3

Place: 1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Motion: Order of Default; Entry of Default Judgment.

Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C.

By /S/ Charles A. Isely

Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

I. DECLARATION OF MAILING

I, Kasii McKnight, hereby declare: