AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING NO. 22-2-01545-06

AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CLARK
COLUMBIA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, a Washington non-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT A. NELSON and MICHELLE M. FLORIANO, single individuals, Defendants.
NO. 22-2-01545-06
To the Clerk of the Court and to Robert A. Nelson and Michelle M. Floriano, Defendants:
Please take notice that the undersigned attorney(s) will present for hearing by the Court the following motion(s) at the date and time indicated:
Date: January 20, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Dept.: The Honorable Derek Vanderwood, Department 3
Place: 1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Motion: Order of Default; Entry of Default Judgment.
Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C.
By /S/ Charles A. Isely
Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130
Of Attorneys for Plaintiff
I. DECLARATION OF MAILING
I, Kasii McKnight, hereby declare:
AMENDED CITATION AND DECLARATION OF MAILING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CLARK
COLUMBIA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, a Washington non-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT A. NELSON and MICHELLE M. FLORIANO, single individuals, Defendants.
NO. 22-2-01545-06
To the Clerk of the Court and to Robert A. Nelson and Michelle M. Floriano, Defendants:
Please take notice that the undersigned attorney(s) will present for hearing by the Court the following motion(s) at the date and time indicated:
Date: January 20, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Dept.: The Honorable Derek Vanderwood, Department 3
Place: 1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Motion: Order of Default; Entry of Default Judgment.
Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C.
By /S/ Charles A. Isely
Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130
Of Attorneys for Plaintiff
I. DECLARATION OF MAILING
I, Kasii McKnight, hereby declare:
- I am over the age of eighteen (18), and I am competent to provide evidence in this case.
- On December 29, 2022, I mailed a true and correct copy of the following pleadings via regular and certified mail, return receipt requested:
2.1 [This] Citation and Declaration of Service;
2.2 Motion for Order of Default;
2.3 Declaration of Lauren Syfrett in Support of Default Judgment;
2.4 Declaration of Charles A. Isely in Support of Order of Default;
2.5 Declaration of Charles A. Isely in Support of Attorney Costs and Fees;
2.6 Motion for Entry of Default Judgment;
2.7 (Proposed) Order of Default; and
2.8 (Proposed) Judgment by Default.
to Defendants, Robert A. Nelson and Michelle M. Floriano, addressed as follows:
Mr. Robert A. Nelson
1712 SW 6th St.
Battle Ground, WA 98604
Mr. Michelle M. Floriano
1712 SW 6th St.
Battle Ground, WA 98604
Dated this 29th day of December, 2022, under penalty of perjury, under the laws of the state of Washington, in the city of Vancouver, WA by:
By /S/ Kasii McKnight
Kasii McKnight, Legal Assistant
Charles A. Isley Attorney at Law, PC 205 East 11th Street, Suite 102 PO Box 61983 Vancouver, WA 98666-1983 Tel: (360) 993-1200; Fax (360) 567-0165
Jan 6, 2023