Smokehouse Provisions opens Friday

Portland restaurateur B.J. Smith is ready to introduce his barbecue smoked flavors to restaurant goers on the north side of the Columbia River.

Smokehouse Provisions, Smith’s third restaurant in the region – but first in Southwest Washington, opens its doors tomorrow (Friday, October 7). The restaurant is located in Vancouver at 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., in The Mill retail center.

Like Smith’s other restaurants (Smokehouse Tavern in SE Portland and Smokehouse 21 in NW Portland), Smokehouse Provisions will specialize in high-quality smoked meats, sourcing from purveyors such as Draper Valley Farms, Carlton Farms and Creekstone Farms.

On the menu, you’ll find an assortment of classic BBQ staples including beef brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, smoked chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, bacon molasses cornbread, smoked steelhead, braised greens, hamburgers, Olympia Provisions smoked sausage and more.

The opening comes just one week after Rally Pizza opened its doors one space down from Smokehouse Provisions.

Rally Pizza owner Alan Maniscalco, who, like Smith, has ties to the Portland restaurant scene, talked about the growing synergy at The Mill retail center in Vancouver, which also includes Ben’s Bottle Shop.

“We’re in this nice little pocket where there’s a lot of homes, a lot of businesses, the hospital and schools,” said Maniscalco before opening Rally Pizza last week. “All of us [business owners] are thinking we will be an asset to the neighborhood.”

Smokehouse Provisions will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

