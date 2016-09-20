Ken’s Artisan Pizza chef to open Vancouver restaurant next week

Chef Alan Maniscalco, who in 2006 helped open one of Portland’s most popular pizza restaurants, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, is on the verge of opening a new family-friendly restaurant in Vancouver.

Maniscalco and Shan Wickham are the husband and wife duo behind Rally Pizza, an ingredient-driven Neapolitan style pizzeria, located at 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., near Ben’s Bottle Shop in The Mill retail center.

As executive chef at Rally Pizza, Maniscalco plans to make nearly everything in-house, including hand-pulled mozzarella, ricotta, smoked meats, sauces, preserved chilies and more.

In addition to pizza, Wickham said the restaurant will specialize in rich, decadent vanilla frozen custard ‘concretes’ and sundaes.

Additionally, Rally Pizza will offer a selection of Northwest wine, beer and spirits, and a walk-up counter for to-go orders.

Doors open on Monday, September 26.

