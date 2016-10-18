Introducing the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2016.
Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished & Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.
This year’s honorees are:
- Chandra Chase, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce
- David Cone, Northwest Custom Electric
- Tyson Fuehrer, Biggs Insurance
- Erica Gehlen, StarCycle
- Melanie Green, Evergreen Public Schools
- Jill Karmy, Karmy Law Office PLLC
- Catherine Kroll, PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center
- Marcus Logan, Teach One to Lead One
- Dennis Malin, Empire Hospitality
- Christopher Magana, IMS Capital Management, Inc.
- Daniel Rogers, Clark College Foundation
- Lindsey Salvestrin, Columbia Credit Union
- Matt Schoolfield, Toast Inc.
- Paige Spratt, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt
- Kristina Walsh-Daarud, LSW Architects
- Joe Yoder, Legacy Health Salmon Creek Medical Center
The Class of 2016 will be recognized at a lunch in their honor on Tuesday, November 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23 (100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Vancouver). Seating is limited. To ensure your seat at the luncheon, pre-register today.
Congratulations to the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016!