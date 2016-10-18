Introducing the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2016.

Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished & Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Chandra Chase, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce
  • David Cone, Northwest Custom Electric
  • Tyson Fuehrer, Biggs Insurance
  • Erica Gehlen, StarCycle
  • Melanie Green, Evergreen Public Schools
  • Jill Karmy, Karmy Law Office PLLC
  • Catherine Kroll, PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center
  • Marcus Logan, Teach One to Lead One
  • Dennis Malin, Empire Hospitality
  • Christopher Magana, IMS Capital Management, Inc.
  • Daniel Rogers, Clark College Foundation
  • Lindsey Salvestrin, Columbia Credit Union
  • Matt Schoolfield, Toast Inc.
  • Paige Spratt, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt
  • Kristina Walsh-Daarud, LSW Architects
  • Joe Yoder, Legacy Health Salmon Creek Medical Center

The Class of 2016 will be recognized at a lunch in their honor on Tuesday, November 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23 (100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Vancouver). Seating is limited. To ensure your seat at the luncheon, pre-register today.

Congratulations to the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016!

