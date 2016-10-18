Introducing the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2016.

Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished & Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.

This year’s honorees are:

Chandra Chase, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce

David Cone, Northwest Custom Electric

Tyson Fuehrer, Biggs Insurance

Erica Gehlen, StarCycle

Melanie Green, Evergreen Public Schools

Jill Karmy, Karmy Law Office PLLC

Catherine Kroll, PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center

Marcus Logan, Teach One to Lead One

Dennis Malin, Empire Hospitality

Christopher Magana, IMS Capital Management, Inc.

Daniel Rogers, Clark College Foundation

Lindsey Salvestrin, Columbia Credit Union

Matt Schoolfield, Toast Inc.

Paige Spratt, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Kristina Walsh-Daarud, LSW Architects

Joe Yoder, Legacy Health Salmon Creek Medical Center

The Class of 2016 will be recognized at a lunch in their honor on Tuesday, November 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23 (100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Vancouver). Seating is limited. To ensure your seat at the luncheon, pre-register today.

Congratulations to the Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2016!

