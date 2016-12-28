Hopworks to open Vancouver brewpub on Friday

Hopworks Urban Brewery announced on Wednesday that its new Vancouver brewpub has passed final inspections and will open on Friday, December 30. The new 6,000-square-foot space is located in East Vancouver at 17707 SE Mill Plain Boulevard.

“We are a neighborhood brewery,” said Hopworks founder Christian Ettinger in a press release. “Part of being a good neighbor is simple – treat the neighborhood with love and respect, and always serve your neighbors the best beer you can. Vancouver is packed with families and people who love craft beer, and it has a rich brewing history. There is such a great community feeling here, so we are happy to share our beer and space with the people of this beautiful city.”

The new brewery (Hopworks’ first location outside of the city of Portland) features an eight barrel brewhouse and restaurant with seating for 300. The brewpub will serve a number of beers exclusively for Vancouver, including a new Imperial IPA that debuts on Friday.

Like Hopworks’ two Portland locations, all beers brewed at the new facility will be made from regionally-sourced ingredients, including organic barley malted in Vancouver, and a combination of local, organic and Salmon-Safe hops.

“Like our other locations, the Vancouver brewpub is also family friendly,” added Ettinger. “You can take in views of Mt. Hood from the mezzanine, hang out in the beer garden, or relax with a pint in the lounge.”

In addition to beer, the brewpub will serve a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, along with a number of new menu items.

The Vancouver brewpub is a Salmon-Safe Certified development and contains a 10Kw solar array, native landscaping, and energy and water efficient design. PacTrust managed construction of the project, which began last summer. Portland-based Siteworks handled the building’s interior design.

To learn more about the Vancouver brewery, listen to our podcast with Hopworks founder Christian Ettinger, recorded when the project was first announced.

