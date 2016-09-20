City hopes to improve livability with freight truck ban on 39th

The Vancouver City Council has approved an ordinance prohibiting through freight truck traffic from East and West 39th streets between I-5 and Fruit Valley Road. Local deliveries to businesses located within the vicinity of 39th Street are still permitted.

The action comes on the heels of a decision to lower the posted speed limit on East and West Fourth Plain Blvd. between I-5 and Kauffman Avenue from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

Both changes stem from transportation improvement recommendations found in the city’s Westside Mobility Strategy report, which was completed earlier this year after 18 months of research and outreach.

City officials said the freight truck ban on 39th Street will improve neighborhood livability on the narrow residential street, which has seen increased commuter and freight truck traffic over the years.

The speed limit reduction is expected to improve safety on Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Next month, crews will install “No Through Trucks” signs on 39th Street and “Speed Limit 25” signs for the affected section of Fourth Plain Boulevard.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is expected to install signage on Interstate 5 related to the 39th St. freight truck ban.

For more information about the Westside Mobility Strategy, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/wms.

Comments

comments