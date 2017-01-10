Camas’ Plexsys Interface Products announces merger

Camas-based Plexsys Interface Products, an employee-owned software firm, has merged with an Australian company to better position itself in the global defense market.

On Tuesday, Plexsys announced the acquisition of the shares of all ImmersaView Companies – a visualization software firm with offices in Brisbane, Sydney, London and Orlando. The company was founded in 2006 and currently employs about 10 people.

Plexsys, with 127 employees (approximately 70 located in Camas), develops, delivers and supports live, virtual, constructive (LVC) simulation environments and supporting systems for defense, government and commercial clients.

“This merger brings together 30 years of Plexsys and 10 years of ImmersaView successes,” said Ron Wiegand, Plexsys CEO. “LVC training value is found in the ability of warfighters to plan, brief, execute and debrief together. Integrating ImmersaView’s advanced display and video/audio/data after action review (VADAAR) software technologies brings innovation and efficiency to service, joint and combined readiness training.”

Moving forward, both companies will continue to operate in parallel under existing company and solution branding.

According to Dr. Alex Streit, CEO and co-founder of ImmersaView, the move allows the merged entity to put a greater emphasis on U.S., Australian and U.K. defense and commercial markets.

Andy Boud, director and co-founder of ImmersaView, added, “Immediately, simulator and operations centers will have the opportunity for elegant, more cost efficient and better display capabilities.

“With Plexsys’ existing knowledge, product suite and customer base, our combined strengths offer our customers unique solutions,” he said.

Wiegand noted that both companies bring complimentary capabilities, solutions and culture.

“We share a bold vision for the future, are committed to growing our people, and remain driven by excellence and innovation,” he said.

Plexsys was founded in 1986. The company became 100 percent employee-owned in 2014.

Comments

comments