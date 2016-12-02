Battle Ground Village grows with new housing options

Developer says 27 new townhomes will have positive impact on local businesses

Construction on a new age-restricted residential community is in full swing in Battle Ground.

When it opens next spring, Battle Ground Village Townhomes will feature 27 two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,278 square feet to 1,479 square feet. The project is currently under construction at Battle Ground Village, just west of the Battle Ground Community Library.

According to project owner Carmen Villarma, president of The Management Group Inc. (TMG), the community is being built for adults ages 55 and over, much like the townhomes’ sister property, TMG’s The Crossings, a 55+ apartment community that opened in January.

“There is a growing need for modern, convenient living for those over 55 who enjoy community and active lifestyles,” said Villarma, “and we are proud to be able to meet that demand.”

Villarma said that Battle Ground is an attractive area for the 50+ demographic for a variety of reasons.

“According to the report ‘Housing for the 55+ Market’ done by the National Association of House Builders, buyers in this demographic are looking for high quality homes that offer lower maintenance costs and are located near amenities that support an active lifestyle,” she explained. “Battle Ground Village is the perfect community to support the growing need for 55+ housing as it provides access to local shops, offers various fantastic dining options and a state-of-the-art library, which are all within walking distance of the homes.”

In addition to what the surrounding community offers, TMG hopes to entice residents with amenities ranging from energy-saving appliances, energy efficient gas forced air heat and hot water, patios/balconies and full access to The Crossings’ community room and entertaining space.

“Research shows that consumers are looking for communities that offer and encourage social interaction, have secured entry and provide a location that is close to amenities and services, when they are searching for housing,” said Villarma. “Residents at The Crossings recently enjoyed a community-wide Thanksgiving potluck dinner, so the community interaction and involvement is already thriving and we are excited to add to it.”

Among the contractors working with TMG on the project are Battle Ground-based Northwest Siteworks, Brush Prairie’s Empire Concrete and CalPortland Concrete.

Whether it’s from construction-related jobs or simply bringing new residents to the area, Villarma said TMG’s Battle Ground projects will have a positive impact on local business.”

“As an established business leader in the Pacific Northwest, we have a vested interest in the growth and success of the communities we are involved in and are always looking for ways to provide a positively influence that growth,” she said.

As construction of Battle Ground Village Townhomes enters its final months, TMG isn’t taking a wait-and-see approach to its next project. Villarma has already begun building another 55+ community located in Camas on 3rd Avenue.

The company said the Camas location offers views of the Columbia and Washougal River from its fourth-story common area balcony and is just minutes from downtown Camas. The project will offer 120 apartment units with one and two bedroom floorplans, as well as a podium garage, secure entry elevators and access to a state-of-the-art fitness center.

