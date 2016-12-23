2016 Best in Business Award Winners

Here are the winners of the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2016 Best in Business Awards

The Best in Business Awards recognizes companies and business professionals in more than 80 categories. The list of winners was determined by Vancouver Business Journal readers who cast nearly 3,000 votes for the companies that they prefer to do business with. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to those who voted!

Automotive

Auto dealer – Dick Hannah Dealerships

Maintenance provider – Gaynor’s Automotive

Rental & leasing (auto) – Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Towing company – Chappelle’s Towing

Business Banking & Finance

Business bank – Riverview Community Bank

Credit union – Columbia Credit Union

Construction

Design-build contractor – RSV Building Solutions

General contractor – TEAM Construction

Home builder – Copper Creek Homes

Remodeler/Renovator – Paul Davis Restoration

Site preparation company (roads, utilities, etc.) – Tapani Underground

Food & Drink

Bakery – Bleu Door Bakery

Bar/Pub – Mill Creek Pub

Brewery – Heathen Brewing

Caterer – Simply Thyme Catering

Coffee shop – Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar

Happy hour – Beaches Restaurant & Bar

Restaurant – Beaches Restaurant & Bar

Winery/Vineyard – Rusty Grape Vineyard

General Services

Event planning – We Plan It

Fitness/Athletic facility – NW Personal Training

Golf course – Camas Meadows Golf Club

Hotel/Motel – The Heathman Lodge

Meeting facility – The Heathman Lodge

Moving/Storage – Big Al’s Specialty Movers

Travel agency – Caribbean And Beyond

Manufacturing

Electronics (TIE) – ControlTek; nLight

Machine – Columbia Machine

Metals – Thompson Metal Fab

Paper/Packaging – Georgia Pacific Corp.

Plastics – Rex Plastics

Wood – DeWils Fine Cabinetry

Professional Services

Accounting firm – Opsahl Dawson

Architectural firm – LSW Architects

Business consulting – Centrixity

Commercial printer – Columbia Litho

Dry cleaning & laundry – Clark County Cleaners

Employment agency – Employers Overload

Engineering firm – Robertson Engineering

Janitorial services – Innovative Services NW

IT firm – On Line Support

Insurance agency – Davidson & Associates Insurance

Investment firm – Riverview Trust Company

Landscape design firm – Olson Engineering

Landscape management – GRO Outdoor Living

Law firm – NW Legacy Law Center

Marketing firm – Webfor

Pest control company – Pioneer Pest Management

Photographer – Aevum images

Security company – Global Security & Communication

Sign company – International Graphics and Nameplate

Software developer – Trek Global Corp.

Urban planner – Maul Foster Alongi

Video production – MVP Video Productions

Web consulting – Webfor

Health & Wellness

Acupuncturist – Zara Clinic

Assisted living – Glenwood Place Senior Living

Audiologist – Audiology Clinic

Chiropractor – TriStar Family Chiropractic

Dental care provider – Wendel Dental

Eye care provider – Vancouver Eye Care

Home health care – Home Instead Senior Care

Medical care provider (clinic) – The Vancouver Clinic

Medical care provider (hospital) – Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center

Massage therapy – Self Balance Massage

Naturopath – Dr. Julia Mortlock

Veterinarian – Mountain View Veterinary Hospital

Real Estate

Appraisal company – Hansen Appraisal Services

Commercial real estate agent/broker – Jim West, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Jenkins & Assoc.

Commercial real estate company – Coldwell Banker Commercial, Jenkins & Assoc.

Property management firm – Zenith Properties NW

Real estate developer – MAJ Development Corp.

Residential real estate agent/broker – Wendy Wampach, Imagine Homes Realty

Residential real estate company – Keller Williams Premier Partners Realty

Title company – Clark County Title

Retail & Wholesale

Apparel/Clothier – Willows

Barber/Salon – The Barbers

Florist – Luepke Flowers and Finds

Grocery – Chuck’s Produce

Jeweler – Erik Runyan Jewelers

Office accessories & décor – Southwest Office Systems

Office equipment & furnishings – Reid Business Services

Telecommunications

Phone hardware – Skyetel

Phone service – Skyetel

