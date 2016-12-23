2016 Best in Business Award Winners

The Best in Business Awards recognizes companies and business professionals in more than 80 categories. The list of winners was determined by Vancouver Business Journal readers who cast nearly 3,000 votes for the companies that they prefer to do business with. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to those who voted!
Automotive
Auto dealer – Dick Hannah Dealerships
Maintenance provider – Gaynor’s Automotive
Rental & leasing (auto) – Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Towing company – Chappelle’s Towing
Business Banking & Finance
Business bank – Riverview Community Bank
Credit union – Columbia Credit Union
Construction
Design-build contractor – RSV Building Solutions
General contractor – TEAM Construction
Home builder – Copper Creek Homes
Remodeler/Renovator – Paul Davis Restoration
Site preparation company (roads, utilities, etc.) – Tapani Underground
Food & Drink
Bakery – Bleu Door Bakery
Bar/Pub – Mill Creek Pub
Brewery – Heathen Brewing
Caterer – Simply Thyme Catering
Coffee shop – Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar
Happy hour – Beaches Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant – Beaches Restaurant & Bar
Winery/Vineyard – Rusty Grape Vineyard
General Services
Event planning – We Plan It
Fitness/Athletic facility – NW Personal Training
Golf course – Camas Meadows Golf Club
Hotel/Motel – The Heathman Lodge
Meeting facility – The Heathman Lodge
Moving/Storage – Big Al’s Specialty Movers
Travel agency – Caribbean And Beyond
Manufacturing
Electronics (TIE) – ControlTek; nLight
Machine – Columbia Machine
Metals – Thompson Metal Fab
Paper/Packaging – Georgia Pacific Corp.
Plastics – Rex Plastics
Wood – DeWils Fine Cabinetry
Professional Services
Accounting firm – Opsahl Dawson
Architectural firm – LSW Architects
Business consulting – Centrixity
Commercial printer – Columbia Litho
Dry cleaning & laundry – Clark County Cleaners
Employment agency – Employers Overload
Engineering firm – Robertson Engineering
Janitorial services – Innovative Services NW
IT firm – On Line Support
Insurance agency – Davidson & Associates Insurance
Investment firm – Riverview Trust Company
Landscape design firm – Olson Engineering
Landscape management – GRO Outdoor Living
Law firm – NW Legacy Law Center
Marketing firm – Webfor
Pest control company – Pioneer Pest Management
Photographer – Aevum images
Security company – Global Security & Communication
Sign company – International Graphics and Nameplate
Software developer – Trek Global Corp.
Urban planner – Maul Foster Alongi
Video production – MVP Video Productions
Web consulting – Webfor
Health & Wellness
Acupuncturist – Zara Clinic
Assisted living – Glenwood Place Senior Living
Audiologist – Audiology Clinic
Chiropractor – TriStar Family Chiropractic
Dental care provider – Wendel Dental
Eye care provider – Vancouver Eye Care
Home health care – Home Instead Senior Care
Medical care provider (clinic) – The Vancouver Clinic
Medical care provider (hospital) – Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Massage therapy – Self Balance Massage
Naturopath – Dr. Julia Mortlock
Veterinarian – Mountain View Veterinary Hospital
Real Estate
Appraisal company – Hansen Appraisal Services
Commercial real estate agent/broker – Jim West, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Jenkins & Assoc.
Commercial real estate company – Coldwell Banker Commercial, Jenkins & Assoc.
Property management firm – Zenith Properties NW
Real estate developer – MAJ Development Corp.
Residential real estate agent/broker – Wendy Wampach, Imagine Homes Realty
Residential real estate company – Keller Williams Premier Partners Realty
Title company – Clark County Title
Retail & Wholesale
Apparel/Clothier – Willows
Barber/Salon – The Barbers
Florist – Luepke Flowers and Finds
Grocery – Chuck’s Produce
Jeweler – Erik Runyan Jewelers
Office accessories & décor – Southwest Office Systems
Office equipment & furnishings – Reid Business Services
Telecommunications
Phone hardware – Skyetel
Phone service – Skyetel