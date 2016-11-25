State retailers release a free app to help young employees work safer

The Washington Retail Association is offering a free web-based and smartphone app to help employers get first-time and young employees off to a safe start in the working world.

The SafeMe app – on the web and available for Apple and Android phones – covers safety tips for a variety of occupations where teens and young workers often find jobs including retail and restaurants.

SafeMe users can earn basic safety training certificates to augment required safety training from employers. The certificates demonstrate that an entry-level or young worker has a sound understanding of the potential hazards in many different workplaces and how to avoid them. The lessons and videos demonstrate everything from safe use of ladders to proper use of electrical devices.

The app is available courtesy of a grant from Labor & Industries’ Safety and Health Investment Projects. It is aimed particularly at workers aged 16 to 20 who often sustain workplace injuries due to lack of education and preparation.

For more information, contact Rick Means, Safety Advisor for the Washington Retail Association, at 360.943.9198, Ext. 18 or rick.means@retailassociation.org.

Comments

comments