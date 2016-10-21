September county building stats illustrate red-hot market

Clark County is on pace to issue a significantly higher number of single-family residential (SFR) construction permits this year compared to last.

Through the end of September, 1,105 SFR permits have been issued in 2016 by Clark County Community Development. That represents a 16.7 percent increase over the 947 SFR permits issued in the county through the same period last year.

“We are blessed with continued demand for new home construction,” commented Tracy Doriot, president of the Building Industry Association of Clark County and owner of Doriot Construction. “We are experiencing robust recovery in all market segments from entry level to luxury.

“Despite increasing regulatory pressures, as an industry, we remain focused on providing affordable workforce housing for Clark County residents,” he added.

For the month of September, 120 SFR permits were issued, which is 37.9 percent more than the 87 single-family permits issued in the same month last year.

