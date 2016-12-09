Reception for out-going County Councilors December 13

A reception for out-going Clark County councilors Tom Mielke and David Madore will be held on Tuesday, December 13, immediately following that day’s 10 a.m. board meeting.

The reception will be held in the sixth-floor Training Room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. The event is open to the public. Councilor Mielke, took office as a county commissioner in January 2009 and was re-elected in 2013. A former business owner and Vietnam War veteran, he decided to retire when his term ends this month.

Councilor Madore took office in January 2013. He founded Vancouver’s US Digital, serving as chief executive and engineer for more than 30 years.

