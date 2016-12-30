Perfect Company acquires patented technology

Perfect Company, a Vancouver-based developer of connected kitchen products, has acquired The Orange Chef Company’s Prep Pad related IP, to include its patented technology and app.

The company explained that while the Prep Pad (a smart scale) will be discontinued, Orange Chef’s technology will be incorporated into future smart scale and recipe app systems from Perfect Company. Additionally, Perfect Company will provide continued customer service support for existing Prep Pad owners.

“After being acquired by Yummly (in 2015), there wasn’t a home for our Prep Pad product,” said Santiago Merea, founder and former CEO, The Orange Chef Company. “We felt it was important not to abandon our users and to find the best home for the product going forward. Perfect Company is the clear leader in this category and Orange Chef believes it is the ‘perfect’ home for the Prep Pad product and technology.”

Perfect Company introduced its first connected kitchen product, Perfect Drink, in 2013. Since then, the Vancouver company has added Perfect Bake and Perfect Blend to its product lineup. A custom Vitamix version of Perfect Blend was unveiled in 2016.

