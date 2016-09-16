ilani vendor fairs kick off Sept. 22

Officials at ilani, the $500 million casino currently under development by the Cowlitz and Mohegan tribes, are holding a series of vendor fairs next week for businesses interested in revenue opportunities at the casino.

The first vendor fair will be held at Corwin Beverage (219 S. Timm Rd., Ridgefield) on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Two additional fairs will be held at Clark College – Columbia Tech Center (18700 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver) on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at noon and Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

Ilani is offering new business opportunities to a variety of vendors, including food and beverage equipment; engineering; transportation; entertainment; wardrobe; security and surveillance; gaming operations; retail; human resources; VIP gifts; printing and advertising.

“Our team has already started working with local vendors in Southwest Washington on initial projects and is looking forward to meeting with other area businesses who are equipped to fit our requirements,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of Ilani, in a press release. “With a full-service facility like Ilani, we have a wide range of needs, from retail to transportation and everything in between, and are committed to partnering with local organizations as much as possible.”

The 368,000-square-foot casino is scheduled to open in the spring of 2017 with 2,500 slot machines, 75 table games, a high-limit gaming room, VIP lounge and event space with seating for up to 2,500 guests.

