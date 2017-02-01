Hazel Dell’s Consign Inn closing

Consign Inn announced on Wednesday that it will be closing at the end of the month. The consignment shop opened in September 2015 at 9920 NE HWY 99 in Hazel Dell.

The store was also home to the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation’s Community Resource Center (NWCAVE), which helps to inform, educate and prevent violence and exploitation against women and children nationally and internationally.

“We were able to provide single mothers who were beginning new chapters in their lives, much needed furniture for their new start, how do you put a price tag on this kind of impact?” said Michelle Bart, owner of Cosign Inn and president of NWCAVE.

Consign Inn will host a liquidation sale on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

