Give More 24! raises $920,699 for local nonprofits

This year’s Give More 24!, a 24-hour online give-a-thon organized by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, raised $920,699 for more than 120 nonprofits that serve Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania Counties. The event took place on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The total raised was just shy of the $1 million goal set for the event, but exceeded last year’s total raised by nearly $225,000.

“We’re very impressed with the all-around effort this year,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president of the Community Foundation, in a press release. “We continue to stretch our community by setting audacious goals, and every year we’ve seen this event grow in new ways. This year was defined by creative events and fundraising campaigns.”

Community events organized in partnership with nonprofits and local businesses included Give More 24! at the Vancouver Mall, Vancouver Breweries Unite 4 Give More 24! at the Kiggins Theatre, a giving lounge at Battle Ground’s Mill Creek Pub and a Southwest Washington Symphony ensemble at Teri’s Restaurant in Longview. During the many events, donors were encouraged to visit the Give More 24! website and make charitable gifts.

The nonprofit that received the most individual donations was the Camas Christian Academy, with 267 gifts tallied. Options 360° Pregnancy Clinic raised the most funds with $54,585.

The causes that attracted the most funds during Give More 24! were Youth Development ($163,207), Health ($149,664) and Education ($126,451).

In total, 3,062 donors spanning 41 states and 10 countries gave 4,425 gifts during the 24-hour giving window.

“Communities large and small really took ownership of Give More 24! this year by organizing and collaborating on a grassroots level,” said Rhoads. “That’s what Give More 24! is really about – people encouraging each other to support their passions, give a little something more and discovering the impact we can make together.”

Funds raised during the event included a $72,500 stretch pool that multiplied every gift by a fraction of a percent. These funds were generously donated by a number of local donors and businesses. Additionally, 12 $1,000 prizes sponsored by the Community Foundation, The Convenience Group and Heritage Bank were awarded throughout the day.

Give More 24! was presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance representing PEMCO Insurance this year. ADCO Printing and Graphics returned as the 2016 printing sponsor, The Columbian served as the official media sponsor and Vancouver Mall was the first-ever Give More 24! lounge sponsor.

