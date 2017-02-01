Banfield’s Vancouver headquarters earns LEED Platinum Certification

Banfield Pet Hospital announced this week that it’s new corporate headquarters has earned LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Opened in Vancouver’s Columbia Tech Center last June, the 206,000-square-foot facility was built with a focus on renewable energy sources and decreased power consumption, water usage and carbon dioxide emissions. The facility requires 44 percent less energy than is needed to operate a code-built building.

Throughout the construction of the project, building materials, including wood, steel and concrete, were regionally sourced. 75 percent of waste was recycled, keeping 750 tons out of the landfill. Additionally, the project team prioritized creating ideal work environments, whether limiting furnishings’ emissions, ensuring proper ventilation or providing a connection to the outdoors through windows.

“Creating better communities for people and pets is at the heart of what we do,” said John Benazzi, commercial vice president and construction co-lead for Banfield. “Our new, environmentally responsible facility enables us to better serve the heart of our practice: the associates in our hospitals who provide tremendous care to pets every day.”

The company partnered with a number of experts to create innovative, collaborative and pet-friendly concepts that also met sustainability goals. Partners included Pacific Realty Associates (PacTrust), Gensler, TVA Architects, MEP engineers, Interface Engineering, Place Studio, Skanska and Green Building Services.

Today, Banfield’s headquarters houses 800 associates and more than 220 dogs who accompany them to work. The facility is also home to the company’s charitable arm, the Banfield Foundation.

