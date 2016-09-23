Movers & Shakers 9/23/2016

KIM LEHMANN

Vancouver resident Kim Lehmann has been named director of Touchmark’s Health & Fitness Operations, overseeing all aspects of health and fitness for Touchmark residents, club members, staff and guests throughout the Beaverton-based company’s retirement communities in the U.S. and Alberta, Canada.

For the past 10 years, Lehmann has been at Touchmark at Fairway Village in Vancouver, serving as Health & Fitness Director, managing the Health & Fitness Club, leading program development and working with other staff to improve residents’ health and wellness.

Lehmann holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management – fitness and wellness as well as a master’s degree in exercise science and health promotion – rehabilitative exercise from California University of Pennsylvania.

She has earned more than 20 fitness-related certifications and national accreditation with the National Center of Health, Physical Activity and Disability, as well as with the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

The past president of the National Association for Female Executives, Lehmann has also served as a Powering Forward Boot Camp coach for the Brian Grant Foundation and has been involved with the Clark County Fall Prevention Coalition, the OHSU Parkinson’s Exercise Consortium and the Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon monthly support group as a facilitator.

“My philosophy is, ‘Exercise is medicine. Don’t miss a dose!’ It doesn’t matter what your age is, we should all be active and find new and interesting ways to engage our mind and bodies,” she said.

LINDA REID

Linda Reid has joined Pacific Continental Bank as a vice president and relationship banking officer in Vancouver. In her new role, she will manage existing client interaction and seek out new client relationships. Reid is a 38-year banking professional with 30 years of experience in Southwest Washington. She was most recently with U.S. Bank as a commercial portfolio manager.

In addition to her years of experience as a banker, Reid is active in the community, working with several nonprofit organizations including Vancouver’s Downtown Association, Clark County Mural Society, Washington State University – Vancouver Business MAP Advisory, Leadership Clark County, Ducks Unlimited, Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement.

KELLY ANN BUSCHMAN

Kalama resident Kelly Ann Buschman has been certified as a Lawyers of Distinction member.

Membership is based on an objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience and disciplinary history. Membership is not offered to more than 10 percent of attorneys in any given state.

Buschman, with the Law Offices of Scott A. Miller, helps employees with work-related disputes in federal, California and Washington courts in cases involving violations of state and federal law, including unlawful employment practices, employment discrimination, harassment, unfair business practices, wage and hour violations and traditional labor relations.

CASEY FILBURN

Earlier this summer, Columbia Credit Union hired Casey Filburn as vice president of retail lending.

In this position, Filburn is responsible for developing and administering the credit union’s residential loan programs and meeting home loan production goals. He will lead sales and business development activities for loan production and manage the credit union’s call center lending staff, as well as branch home loan officers. For 23 years, Filburn has worked in management roles at financial institutions. He has an extensive breadth of experience in all areas of lending and most recently worked with Advantis Credit Union as director of mortgage lending.

Filburn has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Alaska and an MBA in international business from Washington State University. He has served as a board member for the Vancouver Salmon Creek Little League since 2010, is an active volunteer with a local Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop, and serves as president of the Oregon Credit Union Real Estate Networking group.

JASON MARTEL

Jason S. Martel joined Martel Wealth Advisors Inc. in Vancouver earlier this summer as an investment advisor.

Martel attended undergrad schooling at the University of Washington and graduate school at the University of San Francisco where he earned a master of science degree in financial analysis.

Martel Wealth Advisors is a locally-owned firm working with clients since 1982. Investment advisory services are offered through KMS Financial Services, Inc.

ALEXIS BAUER

Architecture, planning and engineering design firm Mackenzie has promoted Alexis Bauer to assistant department head of interiors at the firm’s Vancouver office.

Principal and Director of Interiors Susan Higbee said Bauer earned this promotion through her outstanding commitment to client service and project delivery, as well as her internal impact to the performance and growth of the interiors department.

“With our client focused approach, Alexis will broaden her impact to client service at the highest level across the regions that we serve,” she said.

With experience in workplace design, tenant improvements and building repositioning projects, Bauer will focus on expanding Mackenzie’s interiors practice in the Vancouver and greater Southwest Washington regions. Noteworthy projects in Oregon and Southwest Washington include Mackenzie’s tenant space in The Hudson Building, Vancouver Fire Stations 1 and 2, and multiple tenant improvements at the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Portland.

Bauer received her bachelor of arts degree in interior design from Washington State University and is a certified interior designer through NCIDQ.

DARREN WERTZ

Ridgefield City Council Member Darren Wertz recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership (ACML) from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Wertz completed more than 60 hours of training credits to earn the distinction.

The CML program is designed to enhance the ability of elected municipal officials by providing knowledge and skills to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds and foster community and staff relationships.

Wertz initially served on the Ridgefield Planning Commission and since 2008 has been on the city council. He holds degrees in economics from UCSD Revelle College and University of Oregon Graduate School.

He has held licenses as commercial real estate broker, Washington State Water Manager III and Certified Cash Manager. He has served on the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol for over 18 years and is a decorated Army veteran.

JONATHAN BICKER

Jonathan Bicker has joined Davidson & Associates Insurance of Vancouver as a business sales agent. A native of Portland, Bicker has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of Washington Tacoma and resides in Vancouver.

Davidson & Associates is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101 in Vancouver.

RICH BIGGS

Rich Biggs, chief operations officer of Biggs Insurance in downtown Vancouver, was recently elected as the president of the newly-formed Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) Western Alliance Board of Directors.

The PIA is a professional trade association representing nine states and thousands of insurance agents engaged in the sale and service of property and casualty insurance. Until recently, the association was made up of four independent chapters.

“We advocate for small business and tax reform,” said Biggs. “We protect the state-based insurance system and oppose the international insurance standards being forced upon this country’s independent agency system; standards that will be destabilize the current state-based regulations.”

For more information about Professional Insurance Agents Western Alliance, visit www.piawest.com.

CRAIG FRKOVICH, MICHELLE SUNDT & STEPHEN THOMPSON

Coldwell Banker Seal (CB Seal), a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, recently announced the addition of three new brokers in Southwest Washington.

Craig Frkovich will work out of the Coldwell Banker Bain Longview office; Michelle Sundt will work out of the Coldwell Banker Seal Vancouver East office; and Stephen Thompson will work out of the Coldwell Banker Seal Vancouver West office.

All three brokers will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

