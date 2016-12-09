Movers & Shakers 12/9/2016

JOEY RUDISILL

Columbia Credit Union has hired Joey Rudisill as its senior vice president and chief information officer.

In his new role, Rudisill will provide vision and leadership for the strategic development and management of information resources and technological planning. He will also be responsible for information systems management oversight, particularly in the areas of strategic planning, projects, security and standards management, the credit union said.

Rudisill has more than 20 years of experience working in information technology. He is the founder of XD3V, a company that helps small businesses develop technology strategies and build e-commerce solutions, and served as the company’s chief technology officer. Prior to that, he was the CIO and VP of information technology at First Tech Credit Union in Beaverton.

“I am honored to serve as Columbia Credit Union’s CIO and to provide information systems oversight that supports the strategic direction of the credit union,” said Rudisill. “This is a great organization to work for and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”

KELLY WOODWARD

Clark College has hired Kelly Woodward as its new vice president of human resources and compliance. She began working at Clark on Thursday, November 3.

Woodward comes to Clark College after serving as assistant attorney general with the Labor and Personnel Division of the Washington Attorney General’s Office. She served in the AAG’s office for nearly three years, during which time she provided legal advice and representation to numerous state agency human resources directors on complex labor and personnel matters, including Washington Parks, Washington Lottery, Department of Corrections, Department of Commerce, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, and a number of community colleges, including Clark.

Prior to working at the Attorney General’s Office, Woodward worked in higher education administration for more than 15 years.

Woodward has a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Carolina and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a juris doctor degree from Seattle University Law School.

STEVE BRADFORD

Pacific Lifestyle Homes, a Vancouver-based homebuilder, has promoted Steve Bradford to the position of vice president of sales and marketing. Bradford has been with the company since 2012 and ascended to the head of sales, but will now oversee marketing efforts as well. Prior to working for Pacific Lifestyle Homes, Bradford worked for Centex Homes in the Portland market.

“We are thrilled to promote Steve to this position,” said Kevin Wann, president of Pacific Lifestyle Homes. “He has been a valued member of our team. Steve is so energetic and has a great pulse on our product and our position in the marketplace.”

GREGORY RIDER

Coldwell Banker Seal, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has hired Gregory Rider as a new broker in its Vancouver West office. In his new role, Rider will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

ALEX BARRETT, TREVOR HAHN, SCOTT BLACK & JR CORNELIOUS

Barrett & Company, PLLC, a Camas-based CPA firm, recently announced the following promotions: Alex Barrett as manager, Trever Hahn as manager, Scott Black as senior staff accountant and JR Cornelious as senior staff accountant.

In his new role, the firm said Barrett brings a plethora of skills to the table, especially his leadership style. He believes his personal success, team success and the success of clients go hand-in-hand.

Hahn’s combined experience and industry knowledge in public accounting has proved him to be an emerging leader and mentor, the firm added.

Formerly a business owner and salesman, Black is experienced in meeting competitive deadlines, maintaining self-discipline and building positive relationships with clients. In his new role, he looks forward to combining his strategic business insight and client relationships, the firm said.

Cornelious has three years of experience at Barrett & Company. The firm said his focus, hard work and technical skills have earned him the promotion. In his new role, he hopes to utilize his knowledge of technology to continually improve processes and work more efficiently.

“I’m delighted to welcome these talented leaders into their new roles,” said Lance Barrett, founder and managing member of Barrett & Company. “A growing company like ours needs and appreciates individuals who care for our clients with expertise, attention to detail and integrity.”

Comments

comments