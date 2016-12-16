Movers & Shakers 12/16/2016

ANDREW TUCKER

Children’s Home Society of Washington (CHSW) has selected Andrew Tucker as the new Vancouver community director for services in Clark and Cowlitz counties. He joined CHSW in 2011.

In his new role, Tucker will oversee CHSW’s Vancouver Family Resource Center, East County Family Resource Center in Washougal and the Woodland office.

“I am honored to begin this new role at Children’s Home Society of Washington,” Tucker said. “I truly believe in the work we are doing for children and their families in Clark and Cowlitz counties and I am excited about the possibilities for the future.”

Tucker is a licensed mental health counselor in the state of Washington who has spent his entire career helping children and families in various capacities.

He has worked for schools, private organizations and nonprofit agencies as a counselor, clinical supervisor and educator.

Most recently, Tucker worked for CHSW as a senior clinical program manager, overseeing Child & Family Counseling, Family Support and Early Learning signature services in Southwest Washington. He is the co-chair of the Southwest Washington Community Behavioral Health Provider Alliance. A nonprofit, CHSW’s mission is to develop healthy children, create strong families, build engaged communities and speak and advocate for children.

ANDREA SMITH

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association named Andrea Smith as its marketing and communications manager in November.

In her new role, Smith will assist in creating communication strategies to continue engagement of existing members, develop marketing strategies to increase membership, organize volunteers for Dozer Days in 2017 and provide administrative assistance to the executive director.

Smith is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at Washington State University Vancouver. She brings administrative and communication experience from her background in initiative campaigning, as a leader of the Initiative for Public Deliberation, and internships with the Washington State Legislature and City of Vancouver.

KELLI LOO

Opsahl Dawson recently announced the addition of Kelli Loo, CPA, as manager of its Vancouver office.

Loo has been working in public accounting since 2011 and came to Opsahl Dawson with extensive tax experience. Her diverse accounting background and energetic personality have been a great addition to our team, the firm said. Opsahl Dawson’s Vancouver office is located at 9418 NE Vancouver Mall Drive. The shareholders, Aaron Dawson, Jennifer Dawson and Matt Lee are supported by a team of 35 including 11 Certified Public Accountants.

MARTY SNELL

Clark County Community Development Director Marty Snell was recently named to the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board, an agency that awards transportation grants to communities across Washington.

Since 1983, the 21-member board has awarded Clark County nearly $100 million in grants for 73 projects.

Snell, who has worked for Clark County since October 2005, oversees a department with 90 employees and a $26.5 million budget for 2017-2018. His term on the state board expires in June 2020.

“The Transportation Improvement Board has been a critical partner for decades,” said County Manager Mark McCauley in a press release. “The board has helped our community improve vital transportation corridors, upgrade congested intersections and build needed interchanges, all of which have enhanced safety and supported job creation. Having Marty serve on the board will strengthen this long-standing partnership.”

Washington Transportation Secretary Roger Millar appointed Snell to the 21-member board after he was nominated by the Washington State Association of Counties.

PATTI MOLLER & SHERYL BATEMAN

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) has welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Patti Moller and Sheryl Bateman.

Moller, vice president and business development officer for Wells Fargo since February 2015, consults with middlemarket companies to understand their short- and long-term objectives and introduce the services that can help them meet their goals. She has more than 30 years of professional experience in accounting and finance, sales and business development. She received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Portland State University.

Bateman is the owner and president of Allied Fastening Supply Inc., a Vancouverbased distributor of construction and industrial supplies. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business management from Concordia University. Bateman is a long-time HSSW volunteer.

“We are excited to welcome Patti and Sheryl to our board, and excited for the wealth of experience they bring to help us manage such a complex organization that serves the diverse needs of animals in our community,” said Stacey Graham, HSSW president.

