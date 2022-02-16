Sponsored Content: New Health Plan in Washington Aims to Lower Costs by Fostering Employee Connections with Physicians

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, it is important that Washington employers – large and small – ensure their employees and families receive the health and wellbeing benefits they need to live healthy and happy lives.

Key to supporting employee health is helping employees build stronger connections with dedicated primary care physicians. As 40% of adults in the U.S. have delayed care due to the pandemic, employers can play a role in helping people go back to the doctor.

UnitedHealthcare has recently introduced a new health plan offering, Doctors Plan of Washington, specially designed to connect employees with dedicated physicians, who can guide them and their families to the best care at the best price. This plan includes a wide variety of choices for care, including PeaceHealth in Clark County, as well as The Everett Clinic, The Polyclinic, and Proliance Surgeons. While improving employee health outcomes, the plan is designed to deliver up to 15% in annual savings for employers.

UnitedHealthcare’s Doctors Plan of Washington offers:

Quality Care With Doctors Plan of Washington, employees are connected to a trusted, dedicated primary care physician who helps them navigate the health care system and get the most out of their health care dollars. This includes a 24/7 nurse line, same-day appointments for urgent care needs, secure messaging with providers, dedicated nurse care manager for chronic condition management, and in-person or virtual behavioral health visits.

Lower Costs The plan offers co-pays that start as low as $0 for office visits, urgent care visits, and 24/7 virtual visits. This allows employees to worry less about costs and more about getting the care they need with a doctor they trust.

Easier Access Employees can see any specialist within their network without the need for a referral from their primary care physician. This opens the door to a widely accessible network of hundreds of doctors and medical groups, urgent care centers, and hospitals close to the employee’s home and their work.

Better Experience The plan provides access to a dedicated local care team and robust online tools for employees to better understand their plan and all the benefits that come with it.



Offering built-in savings, Doctors Plan of Washington has the potential to save you and your employees money while improving health plan benefits. Learn more about the Doctors Plan of Washington here.