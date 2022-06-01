Capacity Commercial Group just celebrated our 18th anniversary!

We have seen tremendous growth over the last few years and our Southwest Washington Team is strong and here to serve all your commercial real estate needs. Let us know how we can help you, and if you would like to discuss the recent transactions below or current market trends. To see our current available properties, click here.

Below is a summary of recent Southwest Washington transactions completed by Capacity Commercial Group

INVESTMENT SALE

Future Home of a new Tesla Dealership, the 131,116 SF (3.01 Acre) property located at 6916 & 6922 NE 4th Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, Washington sold for $3,400,000. KDB Holdings & R&J Management (Seller) was represented by Charlie Kleier, CCIM, and Drake Motor Partners Vancouver LLC (Buyer) was represented by Scott Kappes, SIOR for this transaction.

MULTI-FAMILY SALE

Autumn Park Apartments, located at 13213 SE 7th Street, Vancouver, Washington is a 36-unit, 41,382 SF property that sold for $8,150,000. Trustees for the Gaither Family Trust (Seller) was represented by Charlie Kleier, CCIM, and Glen Garden Partners, LLC (Buyer) was represented by McCoy Doerrie, SIOR for this transaction.

OFFICE LEASE

PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. (Tenant), leased 16,762 SF of office space from Columbia Tech Center (Landlord). The Tenant was represented by Brokers Tamara J. Fuller, CCIM and Eric Anderson for this new office lease in Vancouver Washington’s East Side Tech Hub located at 1325 SE Tech Center Drive.

INDUSTRIAL LEASE

Child Logistics, Inc. (Tenant), leased 106,662 SF of industrial space from Aurora Fast Logistics LLC (Landlord). The Tenant was represented by Brokers Mark Childs, SIOR, Daniel Helm and Daniel Sayles for this industrial lease in the newly constructed building, located at 3201 NW 32nd Avenue, in Portside Industrial Park, Vancouver, Washington.

OFFICE LEASE

McKean Smith LLC (Tenant), expanded their office to 7,164 SF at the Murdock Building from CW6 LLC (Landlord). The Tenant and Landlord were both represented by Tamara J. Fuller, CCIM and Eric Anderson at the 655 W. Columbia office on Vancouver Washington’s waterfront which takes the building to 100% leased.

INDUSTRIAL LEASE

NW Paper Box Manufacturers, Inc. (Tenant), leased 187,567 SF of industrial space from D Bruzzone LLC at 4275 NW Pacific Rim Blvd., in Camas, Washington. The Landlord was represented by Mark Childs, SIOR, Daniel Helm and Daniel Sayles for this long term Industrial Lease.

Capacity Commercial Group is an owner operated private company founded in 2004 with its Corporate Office located in Portland, OR and a Branch Office in Vancouver with 15 Washington Licensed Brokers. Over the last decade, the company has been named one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies multiple times by the Portland Business Journal. For more information, please visit the Capacity Commercial Group website.

