Friday Fish Wrap (with the usual homage to Herb Caen)

The legislature got it handed to them when they tried to shield themselves from the open meetings and records laws that apply to everyone else…maybe it is finally time for term limits??…The oil terminal by rail isn’t going to happen…and for clarification despite what was in many of the press reports, it was not going to be the biggest oil terminal on the west coast…Although the terminal is gone the effects of the EFSEC decision may haunt the business community, especially those dependent on rail transport, throughout Washington for years to come……Ilani will be open a year come next month and by all accounts has exceeded expectations, mostly good, some bad – like traffic on big event nights……WSUV leading the way in a growing WSU System growing heartily outside of Pullman…..Some good news on the traffic front, Clark County received $500,000 from the state toward the revamping of the 179th Street Interchange and sounds like might be a bigger chunk of dough out there to be had….. Other items out of the Short Session: Broadband authority for all Ports, including the Port of Ridgefield, headed to the Gov’s desk for signature; Port of Vancouver Terminal 1 in the supplemental budget; Vancouver Strong Executive Sponsors Council gets schooled in who pays, how much and how Vancouver ranks.

Out and About …..Lisa Lowe bragging about her plumbing skills …… Sharon Pesut getting ready to host a PICnic…. for the big Barn Dance……Marc Boldt lamenting that “life is kinda boring now” ……Eric Olmstead looking forward to life (or a couple weeks) without the internet……Adam Roselli lending a helping hand…… Gerry Blaise joining the team at the VBJ… WELCOME GERRY…… Mike True exercising the better part of valor while sticking to the high road….. Kirk Schulz hitting the pavement (tarmac mostly) in search of Cougs…….Nelson Holmberg putting a feather in his cap…… Sharif Burdzik ready to strut his stuff in the fashion show…..Tim Leavitt changing his address……Kim Capeloto and Russell Brent will be Rock Solid (and surely full of surprises) at tomorrow’s event …and John McDonagh offering an Irish Blessing. Slainte!!