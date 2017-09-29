First 24 days at the VBJ

As you’re reading this, I will have officially held the position of managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal for 24 days (perhaps longer if you’re not reading this piece the day this issue of the paper comes out on Sept. 29). A total of 24 days seems as good a time as any to let our readers know how things have been going for me in this new position.

When I first came into the Vancouver Business Journal office to start this job on Sept. 5, I was most certainly nervous just like most people are when they start a new job, but I was also filled with a great deal of confidence.

Though some of this confidence definitely came from within, a large portion of it came from the amazing people who have encouraged me throughout my newspaper career journey. From my family to my best friends, to my past bosses/editors, to editors I’ve worked with from other publications, so many people in my life have pushed me and encouraged me, and have ultimately built up my confidence to an indestructible level. For that, I thank you all.

I would also like to recognize and thank the business community here in Clark County. After the announcement was made in public at our September Boardroom Breakfast and in the Vancouver Business Journal that I had taken over the position of managing editor, I received several phone calls and emails from different business professionals and community members congratulating me and wishing me luck. I greatly appreciate all of your kind words.

So, what can I tell you about how I’ve felt so far being in this new position? I feel great, I feel excited and I’m looking forward to the challenge of making the Vancouver Business Journal my own. Although I wrote a variety of articles during my time as a reporter at The Reflector and at ClarkCountyToday.com, articles on local businesses were always some of my favorite ones to write. I thoroughly enjoy being able to go out to all of the different businesses and see what each one has to offer the community.

I’ve had the privilege of going out to many businesses in the area to do interviews for articles. Just last week I was able to visit with Bonnie Brasure at Bleu Door Bakery and talk about the success of her business, and that same day was given a tour of Opdahl Chiropractic’s new office in Battle Ground by Dr. Thomas Opdahl and Dr. Isaac Johnson.

Several months ago during my time at ClarkCountyToday.com, I was able to visit with the owners of Pines Coffee in Vancouver before they moved into their permanent location and talk with them about their unique approach to traditional coffee drinks. Around the same time, I ventured out to a shop on some land in Battle Ground to interview a woman who had just started her own welding/metal art business. I was able to talk with her for a good couple of hours and watch as she created one of her magnificent pieces.

These are the kind of interviews I absolutely love. The ones where I am able to go out to each of these businesses and actually see what all you hardworking business owners do every day. There are so many businesses and business professionals that I want us to write about in the Vancouver Business Journal, but to do so I need your help. Please contact me with any business-related story ideas you might have – a new business, a business that recently relocated or maybe revamped their building, I gladly welcome any ideas from all of you in the business community here in Clark County. I can be reached via email at Jyorke@vbjusa.com or by phone at (360) 448-6019.

