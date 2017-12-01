Being the best of who you are is essential to communication

If you are a manager, are you responsible for what you say to the team who follows your leadership?

Are you frustrated when you have a conversation with someone at work and they answer your question with a question? So, where does the problem lie? Is it in the person who is listening or is it the way you communicate? As a coaching specialist I know how to correct these problems.

We all want to be acknowledged for our professional capabilities, whether we are managers or not.

The answer to these questions may seem simple, however, when some professional leaders or others are not clear or precise about what they are thinking their language becomes indecisive and leaves those listening to try and figure out what needs to happen next. Employees are left trying to brainstorm and work together to find a solution during countless meetings when in reality they have no authority to do what needs to be done.

Reality check

In order to learn and express your feelings, you must realize you are always on a journey to discover what you really think and feel. Human nature is progressive and we discover new aspects of ourselves throughout our lives. What you said in your 20s may change drastically once you are in your 30s, 40s and 60s. Hopefully, throughout these decades you advance. Often these changes do not coincide with your work environment.

As stated in Entrepreneur Magazine May 10, 2015: “Unhappy workers cost the U.S. between $450 and $550 billion in lost productivity each year, according to a 2013 report of the U.S. workplace conducted by research and polling company Gallup.”

Even though many companies have great employee services, there is often a gap between confronting issues and potential problems where employees often believe the services are not really confidential, and this uncertainty causes stress.

This is a serious point. Many employees are asked to fill out required surveys, with no name or title, but management knows what terminal and time/date information were gathered and from whom. Even though internal rules are there to protect you, information is transparent. Often private responses are known by enough people to generate a negative impact on that person.

Through the years as an international coaching specialist, I have heard countless stories … innovative ideas were processed through appropriate channels only to receive nothing or a dull variety of responses. Creative employees feel disrespected and unheard thus diminishing their motivation and loyalty. Not being heard is the most disastrous response.

What are some viable solutions?

In my professional experience confidentiality is the number one concern in regards to communication from CEOs to entry-level employees.

One solution is for each person to pursue their own ability to find their voice and connect it with their strengths, using improved cognitive thinking skills to feel more confident and empower problem-solving capabilities. This promotes new ways where both parties can win.

If you are a manager and you understand this topic you know your employees don’t have time or the motivation to find tools that they could use now. You also know that in order to keep people content and steady in their careers they deserve acknowledgment and recognition.

In conclusion

Be clear, linguistics is the science of language; you are capable of improving your ability to communicate and in return improve the outcome of your daily work experience.

We are responsible to those who listen to what we say; we owe them our best words and they affect our professional performance. The art of listening coincides with the art of responding, giving viable opportunities to commit to a positive outcome for the success of our mutual goals.

Ghaile Windeck, MA, is an international coaching specialist. She provides services for Advantage Learning Solutions, LLC, in Vancouver, and other private companies. She can be reached at (503) 754-4151 or g.windeck@gmail.com.

