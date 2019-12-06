Up Close With Ryan Makinster

Current job: Government Affairs Director, BIA of Clark County.

Proudest professional moment: In 2004, while working in the Alaska State House, I carried an anatomical gift registry bill to passage. Basically, it created an organ donation registry in Alaska as well as allowing a donation agency to facilitate the donation and transplant process in the state. A short time after it became law, I received word letting me know that a young girl’s life was saved due to the newly created registry and organ donation program. Will always by my proudest professional moment.

First job: Working for my father at his logging company. Whatever job was at on lowest rung of the ladder … it was mine. Of course, I got to spend summers outdoors; a great way to get tan and stay in shape.

Fun fact: My legal name is Christopher Ryan Makinster, but I go by Ryan. As a kid, I thought A.A. Milne got it wrong.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Home, with good takeout and my puppy, or catching a comedy show with friends, after Huber’s.

Favorite movie: “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” or “Crazy People” … tough decision.

Music of choice: Totally depends on my mood, but swing and big band always energize me.

Favorite place to eat: Local – La Bottega in Vancouver. Not local – Norma, New York City.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day.” -A. Einstein Or “Release the Kraken!” -T. Doriot. Tough choice.

Comments

comments