Up Close With Ronald Hsu

Current job: Pediatric Dentist and owner of Storybook Dental.

Proudest professional moment: Every time a parent says that “nobody has ever told me that before” as I spend time educating the family on how to take care of their teeth through healthy dietary habits and thorough cleaning every night. My methods can help keep “starter” cavities small and never progress, thereby helping families avoid unpleasant and costly dental work.

First job: Courtesy clerk at an Albertsons store in Bellevue, Wash.

Fun fact: I speak Mandarin Chinese, Korean and English.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Next to my wife, anywhere.

Favorite movie: Too many to choose from, unfortunately.

Music of choice: Anything by Piano Guys.

Favorite place to eat: Any authentic Korean place.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “By small and simple things are great things brought to pass.”

