Up Close With Phoebe Krueger

Current job: VP, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Columbia Bank.

Proudest professional moment: I am so proud to have moved into my new role as Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Columbia Bank! I officially started this position in November and am proud that we have since taken an already great community-oriented direction and added a new volunteer program that allows employees up to 40 hours of paid volunteer time each year.

First job: Back in Wisconsin, where I grew up, I was a dishwasher at a supper club at age 13. That was far from enjoyable, so I was thrilled to later score a job at the local mini-golf course that doubled as an ice cream shop!

Fun fact: After running my (probably) final marathon in 2013, I decided to run all 30.2 miles of the Wildwood Trail in Forest Park by myself. My husband served as “race support” to keep me hydrated and motivated. It was an exhilarating and exhausting accomplishment.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I am happiest spending my Saturday nights hanging out with my husband and cats or my friends. I love checking out new kinds of food and going wine or beer tasting. But I have to admit, I also love camping out on the couch to binge on Netflix!

Favorite movie: I don’t ever get tired of Singles or The Royal Tenenbaums.

Music of choice: Can we skip this one? I am not really into music. Can we do favorite book instead? My favorite book is Summer Sisters by Judy Blume. I love reading a lot of different types of books, but I re-read that book at least every other year. Like most people, I resolve to read more every year. My goal is two books a month for 2018!

Favorite place to eat: My favorite weekday place to eat is definitely Mighty Bowl. For a fancier meal, I love Italian food at La Bottega. And my favorite spot for after work would be Niche!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” -Nelson Mandela

