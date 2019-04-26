Up Close: Brittany Bagent

Current job: Director of Strategy, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Gaining unanimous support from CREDC’s Board of Directors to adopt our five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Plan, which sets a 20-year vision for Clark County to be one of the most inclusive, healthy and amenity-rich communities in the country.

First job: Working the café counter at Panera Bread. I still love those cinnamon crunch bagels!

Fun fact: My husband and I went to the Galapagos Islands for our honeymoon so I could live my dream of swimming with penguins. Next stop … Antarctica?!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I love going home to barbecue after hiking the Columbia River Gorge with my family.

Favorite movie: I love Christmas movies! I count down the days until it’s socially appropriate to watch “Elf” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Music of choice: All of my favorite road trips have been serenaded by throwback 90s hits!

Favorite place to eat: Is it lunch time? Then you can probably find me at Mighty Bowl.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.

