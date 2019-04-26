Up Close: Brittany Bagent

Brittany Bagent

Current job: Director of Strategy, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Gaining unanimous support from CREDC’s Board of Directors to adopt our five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Plan, which sets a 20-year vision for Clark County to be one of the most inclusive, healthy and amenity-rich communities in the country.

First job: Working the café counter at Panera Bread. I still love those cinnamon crunch bagels!

Fun fact: My husband and I went to the Galapagos Islands for our honeymoon so I could live my dream of swimming with penguins. Next stop … Antarctica?!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I love going home to barbecue after hiking the Columbia River Gorge with my family.

Favorite movie: I love Christmas movies! I count down the days until it’s socially appropriate to watch “Elf” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Music of choice: All of my favorite road trips have been serenaded by throwback 90s hits!

Favorite place to eat: Is it lunch time? Then you can probably find me at Mighty Bowl.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.