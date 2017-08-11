Up Close With Kelsey Jennrich

Current job: Face painter known as Kelsey, The Face Painting Lady! I paint faces at birthday parties, company picnics and other events. I’ve been face painting for eight years. I love it!

Proudest professional moment: I’m not sure I have one big defining moment in my career. I’ve had so many wonderful small moments. After I paint children’s faces and they look in the mirror, the joyful smiles I see are always thrilling.

First job: Face painting was actually my first job! I’ve had a few other jobs since I starting face painting, but it was something I was able to do on the side while I went to college, and it’s my full time job now.

Fun fact: I have my bachelor of fine arts in apparel design from The Art Institute of Portland. I make costumes and custom projects when I’m not face painting.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: VanCity Ballroom! I love going ballroom dancing every week!

Favorite movie: I have three. “The Fifth Element,” “The Muppet Movie” and “Charade.”

Music of choice: The Beatles, Misterwives, Florence + The Machine, Panic! At The Disco, Pomplamoose, Tchaikovsky, Holst (particularly Jupiter!), and so much more!

Favorite place to eat: Mill Creek Pub! I paint faces there every Tuesday, which means I get to eat there a lot – Yay! Their mac-n-cheese is soooo good.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Nerds like us are allowed to be un-ironically enthusiastic about stuff… Nerds are allowed to love stuff, like

jump-up-and-down-in-the-chair-can’t-control-yourself love it. …When people call people nerds, mostly what they’re saying is ‘you like stuff,’ which is just not a good insult at all. Like, ‘you are too enthusiastic about the miracle of human consciousness.’” – Author John Green

