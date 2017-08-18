Up Close With Jen Gillock

Current job: Manager of Thunder Reef Divers in Vancouver

Proudest professional moment: Scuba Diving is very mental. I love when I can get someone to get past the fears in their head and have an “ah-ha” moment.

First job: A car wash in Napa Valley, California

Fun fact: I love alone time. There is nothing better than being in the wilderness for many days with just your thoughts. I’m hiking around Mount Rainier’s “Wonderland Trail” for the third year in a row.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: It depends on the time of year. On cold winter nights, I like a movie on the couch. During the summertime, I love hanging outside.

Favorite movie: “Jaws.” Great whites are cool!

Music of choice: Old school heavy metal and the new stuff too.

Favorite place to eat: My house

Motto/Inspirational quote: Life is too short to wait.

Comments

comments