YWCA’s Brittini Lasseigne Sends Message To Community Announcing Departure

“I’m writing to share a leadership update with our community. I will be transitioning out of my role as CEO of YWCA Clark County, with my last day on June 17. This organization has been part of my life for nearly 20 years. I first connected to YWCA as a volunteer, later served on staff leading the philanthropy team, and have served as CEO for the past three years.

This transition is tied to a personal decision. My family is relocating to Charleston, something we have been working toward for the past few years. While we are excited for this next chapter, leaving YWCA Clark County and this community is not easy. Over the past several years, together we have expanded services, strengthened partnerships, and continued showing up for survivors and families across Clark County. That work has only been possible because of an extraordinary staff team, committed Board of Directors, dedicated volunteers, and a community that believes deeply in this mission.

I want our community to know that YWCA Clark County is in a strong position moving into this next chapter. The Board of Directors is actively guiding the transition process, including identifying an interim CEO and launching a national search for the organization’s next leader. Our Executive Leadership Team remains deeply committed to advancing the mission and continuing the important work ahead.

At a time when needs in our community continue to grow and uncertainty exists across funding and policy landscapes, community support will remain critical as YWCA continues advancing this work.

Thank you for the trust and support you have shown YWCA Clark County over the years. It has been a privilege to serve this organization and community.