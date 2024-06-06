WSU College of Medicine to move into downtown Vancouver office space

The Washington State University (WSU) Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has announced that the WSU College of Medicine’s Vancouver regional medical campus is scheduled to open as early as this late fall in the 805 Broadway St. building in downtown Vancouver.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the city of Vancouver. This central location will increase the visibility of the College of Medicine and allow our students, staff, and faculty to engage with our local community in new and innovative ways,” said Dr. Judi Marcin, associate dean of clinical education at the Vancouver regional medical campus. Downtown Vancouver is considered a prime site for the WSU College of Medicine, its central location offering easier access to community physicians throughout the area who teach medical students both in and outside of their clinics and hospitals. With this expansion, the WSU College of Medicine looks forward to further connecting with the Vancouver community and seeing its students engage with local professional health care teams.

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Capacity Commercial Group LLC has represented the owner, RS Holdings Inc., in the lease of the 805 Broadway building. “We are thrilled to welcome the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine to the 805 Broadway Building in downtown Vancouver, WA. This addition marks a significant enhancement to our community, bringing with it a promising future for local health care education and services,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President at Capacity Commercial.

Emphasizing the significance of this relocation, Mark Schlesinger, Partner & Senior Property Manager stated, “Welcoming the WSU College of Medicine’s first expansion from its regional campuses to the 805 Broadway Building, here in Vancouver, is a benefit to both the community and the relationships we can build as a result. Downtown Vancouver has so much to offer professionals across industries, and we are excited to provide outstanding facilities where faculty and students of WSU’s world-class medical program can connect and thrive.”

The regional medical campuses play a critical role in the college’s community-based education model, training students in the full spectrum of health care settings across Washington. The downtown Vancouver regional medical campus will serve as an administrative and educational campus, advancing opportunities for medical students who train intermittently in the community before transferring permanently to complete their final two years in the medical program.”

Representing WSU College of Medicine, Tamara J. Fuller, CCIM, Senior Vice President at Capacity Commercial, shared her excitement about this transaction. “It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine achieving their goal of locating a new campus to serve their students in Vancouver. Seeing them select downtown Vancouver is exciting knowing their students will add to the valuable mix of successful businesses and tenants as they come and go from their classes throughout the week.”

About WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine: The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine is Washington’s community-based medical school. Named after WSU’s late president, Dr. Elson S. Floyd, the college was created to expand medical education and health care access in communities across the state.

About RS Holdings LLC: RS Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Schlesinger Companies is family owned, with more than 75 years of experience in real estate investment, management, and development.

About Capacity Commercial Group LLC: Capacity Commercial Group is an owner operated private company founded in 2004 with its Corporate Office located in Portland, OR and a Branch Office in Vancouver, WA. More information about Capacity Commercial Group is available at www.capacitycommercial.com