Willamette Valley Vineyards will open tasting room, restaurant at Vancouver Waterfront

The company has not yet released an opening date for its new tasting room and restaurant

Although not many details have been released yet, Willamette Valley Vineyards has confirmed that they will open a tasting room and full-service restaurant at the Vancouver Waterfront.

Mandy Morgan, marketing manager for Willamette Valley Vineyards, said that at this time there are not a lot of details they can share as they do not yet have an opening date for the Vancouver Waterfront location. However, Morgan shared this statement from Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder/CEL Jim Bernau:

“We are in the early stages of developing new Willamette Valley Vineyards winery restaurants in Lake Oswego, Bend, Happy Valley and on the Vancouver, Wash., Waterfront so far, with the first expected to open late this year.”

Morgan said that more details – such as an opening date and rendering of their Vancouver Waterfront space – will be available in the coming months.

Willamette Valley Vineyards is based in Turner, Ore. Learn more about Willamette Valley Vineyards here.

