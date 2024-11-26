Vancouver Clinic wins Washington Achievement Award

Vancouver Clinic was honored by the Association of Washington Business with the Washington Achieve Award for its work to develop and foster employee recruitment, retention, and overall workplace excellence. Vancouver Clinic Board Chair Dr. Keren Rosenblum accepted the Award at the 2024 AWB Evening of Excellence awards gala in Seattle on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The Association of Washington Business (AWB) is Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association.

The award recognizes an employer that has excelled in creating, implementing, or supporting high-caliber education or workforce development systems that help close the employment gap. Current Vancouver Clinic programs train individuals for two in-demand health care roles—medical assistants and primary care physicians.

“Caring for people is our first priority at Vancouver Clinic,” Rosenblum said. “We are dedicated to serving our patients with compassion and excellence. We also believe in investing in the health and future of our community. Our programs to recruit and retain medical assistants and to grow the next generation of physicians are critical investments in the wellness and prosperity of the Vancouver–Portland region.”

Training essential medical assistants

Vancouver Clinic has created two major programs this year to recruit, train, and retain medical assistants (MAs):

Medical Assistant in Training Program: A fully paid, 16-week training program that prepares students to become registered medical assistants (MA-R).

A fully paid, 16-week training program that prepares students to become registered medical assistants (MA-R). Medical Assistant Apprentice Program: A fully paid, 15-month training program—just approved by the state of Washington—that prepares students to become certified medical assistants (MA-C).

Both of these programs help reduce barriers to education and employment. By allowing individuals with no previous health care experience to earn as they learn, students can launch their careers as a vital part of patient care teams and advance into higher-paying opportunities. This initiative also supports improved recruitment and retention in a high-demand field.

Applications for Vancouver Clinic’s February 2025 medical assistant training cohorts open soon. More information will be available on the tvc.org website on Dec. 2, 2024.

Developing future internal medicine physicians

Vancouver Clinic’s medical assistant training programs share the limelight with another impressive program.

Vancouver Clinic opened its Internal Medicine Residency Clinic in 2022. This outpatient department allows physicians and residents to work together to offer adults age 18 and over excellent care. By developing the next generation of physicians here at home, Vancouver Clinic is helping meet the critical need for doctors in our growing community.

Residents are part of the Legacy Salmon Creek Internal Medicine Residency Program and rotate between caring for hospitalized patients in different departments and caring for Vancouver Clinic patients. The program is preparing to welcome its fourth class next June.

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With more than 500 clinicians and 1,800 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded over 85 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, surgical, and urgent care at locations in Southwest Washington and Oregon. For more information, visit tvc.org.