Riverview adds Morrison and Campista to Executive Team

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) recently announced that Shea Morrison and Annette Campista have joined the Riverview Bank team. They both bring a wealth of knowledge and passion for their work in banking.

Shea Morrison

Shea is the SVP/Director of Branch Banking West Region. Shea brings extensive experience in the banking industry in the Oregon Market, having held various leadership positions, including Branch Manager, Program Manager, and Executive Director. Branch Manager, Program Manager and Executive Director. Shea is a born leader who is passionate about mentorship, enhancing client experience, driving business development and team building. “With 20 years of banking experience in the Oregon market, we are fortunate to have Shea guiding our efforts. Her expertise in banking, along with her commitment to building a collaborative, client-centered culture, will be a tremendous asset in strengthening our community bank,” said Charmaine Lightheart, EVP/Chief Retail and Digital Engagement Officer.

Annette Campista

Annette joins Riverview Bank as Senior Vice President and Business Banking Director, bringing over 25 years of experience in the financial industry and a deep commitment to building strong, relationship-driven teams. Annette most recently served as Business Banking Sales Manager at Banner Bank, where she led a team of bankers across the footprint—fostering local market growth and elevating client relationships.

With prior leadership roles at Umpqua Bank and Wells Fargo, earning a reputation for developing talent, nurturing team culture, and driving business success through trusted relationships. Annette is passionate about supporting the communities she serves and believes in the power of a strong local economy. “Annette actively engages in community efforts, supports local businesses, and works to drive sustainable economic growth. Her dedication to meaningful connections, local business growth, and cross-functional collaboration makes her an ideal leader to shape the future of Riverview’s business banking presence across its markets,” said Mike Sventek, EVP/Chief Lending Officer.