Vancouver Clinic announces new construction project in Salmon Creek

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Vancouver Clinic leadership joined PMB, ZGF and Andersen Construction for a small socially distanced groundbreaking celebration to launch their newest expansion project. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building is scheduled to open in November 2022. It will sit across the parking lot from the existing Salmon Creek location.

“We are excited to construct a new Ambulatory Surgery Center, with six state-of-the-art surgical suites, so our providers can offer more out-patient procedures,” said Vancouver Clinic Chief Executive Officer Mark Mantei. “We will also be introducing an extended-hour Urgent Care for when you are sick or hurt and don’t want to wait all night to be seen.”

In addition to Urgent Care and the ASC, the $70 million project will include offices for Orthopedics, Pain Management, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Foot & Ankle Surgery and Sports Medicine. Other clinic specialties will also utilize the surgery center.

“As a doctor and surgeon, I’m thrilled with the plans for this new building,” said Dr. Casey Cornelius, orthopedic surgeon. “It will be equipped with the latest tools and technology, so we can give patients the best possible care.”

Last month, Dr. Cornelius performed the clinic’s first outpatient knee replacement surgery outside of the hospital in the 87th Avenue Ambulatory Surgery Center. The patient was able to go home the same day to safely and comfortably recover. Expanding surgical capacity will allow Vancouver Clinic to offer more same-day procedures to meet the growing demand.

“Building this facility is an investment not just in the future of Vancouver Clinic, but in our Clark County community,” said Dr. Keren Rosenblum, Vancouver Clinic Board chair. “The clinic has been honored to serve Southwest Washington for 85 years. This is our home. We’re here to help keep your family, friends, and neighbors as healthy as possible for all the years to come.”

