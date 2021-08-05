Vancouver Chamber and partners introduce free youth entrepreneurship app ‘My Lemonade Day’

In preparation for Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver 2021, brought to the community by the Greater Vancouver Chamber, is excited to introduce the new app: My Lemonade Day, which takes the Lemonade Day curriculum to the next level.

Thanks to iQ Credit Union, Presenting Sponsor of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver, the app and activities are free of charge for all youth. The Chamber and iQCU hope to register and teach 300 area youth through the app.

The new My Lemonade Day app supports the journey of planning, launching, and operating a business that kids experience guided by a mentor or parent. A gamified platform with animation, My Lemonade Day amplifies the organization’s basics of entrepreneurial learning: business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting, and responsibility. The primary audience for the app is students in third through fifth grade.

Learn more about My Lemonade Day on the Chamber’s Website, here: https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonade-day/

“My Lemonade Day could not have come at a better time, as kids require meaningful programming especially during the pandemic,” said Charlie Hamilton, Lemonade Day National Board Chairman, in a news release. “We know that Lemonade Day participants want to do good in the world. This innovative and engaging app will transform the way we teach financial literacy and will inspire and engage our kids in a fun and interactive way.”

“The My Lemonade Day app complements our community model in which mentors guide participants through the lessons leading up to the creation of their own business. Mentors can help participants with the app or workbooks, as we have done in the past. Alternatively, the app can be used without a mentor, especially during COVID-19 when in-person programming is often not possible unless the youth and mentor are from the same household,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP of Membership & Operations of the Chamber, and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver, in a news release. “Some of the early beta testers have mentioned how much they are learning through the app. They find it user friendly and fast.”

Learn more at https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonade-day/ and join us on social media at www.Facebook.com/LemonadeDayGreaterVancouver.

Parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register participants online at https://www.vancouverusa.com/annual-events/lemonade-day/.

For questions about registration or local corporate marketing and branding opportunities, please contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com.

