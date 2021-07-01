Up Close with Nathaniel Johnson

Nathaniel Johnson

Current job: Junior Business Management Consultant at Salsbury & Co.

Proudest professional moment: Helping to save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest as a firefighter paramedic.

First job, and what age you were: I worked in the lumber yard at home base at age 19.

Fun fact: I have a pilot’s license.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Relaxing with family.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Relaxing with family.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Arawan Thai Cuisine.

Favorite movie: None.

Music of choice: Jazz.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery:  Arawan Thai Cuisine.

Motto/inspirational quote: 

“…for by wise guidance you can wage your war,

    and in abundance of counselors there is victory.” Prov. 24:6 ESV

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.