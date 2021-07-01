Up Close with Nathaniel Johnson

Current job: Junior Business Management Consultant at Salsbury & Co.

Proudest professional moment: Helping to save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest as a firefighter paramedic.

First job, and what age you were: I worked in the lumber yard at home base at age 19.

Fun fact: I have a pilot’s license.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Relaxing with family.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Relaxing with family.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Arawan Thai Cuisine.

Favorite movie: None.

Music of choice: Jazz.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Arawan Thai Cuisine.

Motto/inspirational quote:

“…for by wise guidance you can wage your war,

and in abundance of counselors there is victory.” Prov. 24:6 ESV

Comments

comments