Tom May to join the VBJ team

The Vancouver Business Journal is excited to announce the addition of Advertising Account Manager Thomas (Tom) May.

Raised in Aberdeen, Wash., May graduated from Washington State University and went to work at The Columbian newspaper in advertising sales. Eventually he moved into sales management where his boss for several years was John McDonagh, now the current president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber.

May left The Columbian in 1993 to become the advertising and marketing director for the Centralia Chronicle.

In 2006, May moved to Seattle where he initially managed the automotive sales team for the Times Advertising Department. Later he was promoted to the position of advertising director for all local sales. In 2012, May left The Times and started his own advertising and marketing consulting company, May52, Inc. In August of 2017, he moved back to Clark County when his wife Debra took a position with PeaceHealth Columbia Network. Their daughter Payton graduated from Skyview High School in 2020 and now attends USC in Los Angeles.

Since his return to the area, May has reconnected with many of his friends from his earlier time in Vancouver and in his spare time he still runs the basketball courts at Lake Shore Athletic Club. Beyond basketball, May’s other focus is Skyview High School. After watching how his daughter was welcomed when she transferred to the school at the beginning of her sophomore year, the May family wanted to give back to the school. That idea turned into a scholarship fund that raises money to provide financial scholarship grants to Skyview seniors, www.Skyviewscholarshipfund.org.

In this new position, May will be responsible for assisting advertisers and sponsors with their marketing needs, and how the VBJ and our staple of products and events can help them achieve success in their business. He can be reached at Tmay@vbjusa.com or 360-951-5300.

