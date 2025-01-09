The VIC signs lease with SVI Electronics for new manufacturing facility

SVI Electronics, LLC has secured a lease for 46,946 square feet at The Vancouver Innovation Center (The VIC) on the first floor of Building One, where it will begin operating a contract manufacturing facility. Headquartered in Thailand, this location will be the first production facility for SVI in the United States. Taking advantage of a clean room, ESD flooring, full HVAC throughout, and a well distributed electrical system, The VIC allows SVI to provide a wide range of assembly functions for their customers the day they open. Expecting to employ upwards of 100 production workers, SVI will be bringing many family wage jobs to the Greater Clark County area. The VIC is a redevelopment project by New Blueprint Partners and Rabina.

Mark Childs, SIOR, Daniel Sayles, and Daniel Helm, SIOR, from Capacity Commercial Group, shared their enthusiasm for the deal: ” SVI searched throughout the Pacific Northwest for the best production facility. The extensive utility infrastructure and employee amenities provided at The VIC won them over. Already set up for contract manufacturing, SVI was able to move into the space with a minimal investment and has the ability to produce a multitude of products for both their current US customers and what SVI expects will be many more customers.”

The Vancouver Innovation Center (The VIC): The VIC is a premier mixed-use campus that spans over 700,000 square feet of interconnected light industrial and flex office space. The VIC also includes 100+ acres master planned for future development, positioning it as a central hub for innovation and business in Vancouver. Multiple leasing opportunities remain available for prospective tenants seeking a dynamic, growing environment. www.thevicwa.com

About Rabina: Rabina is a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm based in New York City. Family-owned and operated for three generations, it has a diverse array of institutional-quality assets located throughout the United States and abroad. Over more than 65 years, Rabina has continually expanded its portfolio and has owned more than 30 million square feet of residential, office, retail, mission-critical, and industrial assets. Today, Rabina is poised for further growth with a robust pipeline of ground-up development and opportunistic investments. www.rabina.com

About New Blueprint Partners: New Blueprint Partners acquires industrial real estate assets and specializes in re-visioning former large scale corporate campuses into mixed-use communities such as the Vancouver Innovation Center. The firm has multi-faceted technical skills and experience which enable it to increase the value of an array of real estate assets and executing capital expenditure programs that maximize investor value. www.newblueprintpartners.com

About SVI Public Company Limited: SVI Public Company Limited is one of the most influential electronic subcontractors, recognized as a world leader in Electronic Manufacturing Services. They are an EMS provider of choice to global, industry-leading companies. https://www.svi-hq.com

About Capacity Commercial Group LLC: Capacity Commercial Group is an owner operated private company founded in 2004 with its Corporate Office located in Portland, OR and a Branch Office in Vancouver, WA. More information about Capacity Commercial Group is available at www.capacitycommercial.com