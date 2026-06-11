The Reflector Sold To Local Brothers Camden and Mac Spiller

The Reflector, a weekly newspaper serving 30,000 households and businesses in north Clark County, has returned to local ownership after 17 years. Battle Ground businessmen and brothers Camden and Mac Spiller, have acquired The Reflector from CT Publishing of Centralia, Wash., whose owners Chad and Coralee Taylor sought to divest the newspaper to local owners.

The Reflector was locally owned from its founding in 1909 until 2010, when then-owners Marvin and Anne Case sold the newspaper to Lafromboise Communications Inc., which owned newspapers in Centralia and Yelm. That newspaper group was sold to CT Publishing LLC in 2021.

“We consider it critical for vibrant communities to be supported by a strong hometown newspaper that keeps citizens informed while providing advertising options for area families and businesses,” said Camden Spiller. “We feel a sense of responsibility to support the next chapter of The Reflector at a time when the country is losing local newspapers at an astounding rate. We plan to take about six months and study how best to ensure The Reflector can serve the north Clark County community for generations to come.”

Spiller noted that about 40 percent of local newspapers nationwide – more than 3,000 – have closed in the past 20 years, citing a Northwestern University study. One closure felt particularly personal to the Spillers; a central Texas newspaper where Spiller’s father once worked folded several years ago.

Camden and Mac Spiller formed the fast-growing Maddox Industrial Transformer company in Battle Ground, Wash., in 2015, where it remanufactures and markets transformers to support the nation’s surging demand for electrical infrastructure. The company has grown rapidly to become the largest supplier in its industry. The company employs 150 people locally in manufacturing, office and executive functions, and more than 400 across six states and various business units.

Meanwhile, the Spillers have invested in several local businesses and properties in east Battle Ground with an eye toward making the community an even better place to live, work and raise the sixth generation of their local family. The Battle Ground Hospitality Collective operates restaurants and event venues including Al & Ernie’s Bakery Cafe, The Battle Ground Farmers Market and Tukes Public House, and organizes the Maddox-hosted July 3 Independence Week celebration. Those businesses employ about 40 people. The Spiller brothers also are developing employment land in east Battle Ground.

CT Publishing and the Spillers will coordinate a transition that will ensure continuity of service. Eric Schwartz, regional executive editor for CT Publishing LLC, will continue service as editor-in-chief during the transition. Current staff of The Reflector will be given an opportunity to apply for positions under the new ownership. Those wishing to offer comment or express interest in future employment are encouraged to use the email owner@thereflector.com.

The Reflector is a weekly newspaper that operates with a seven-person editorial and advertising staff from an office at 209 East Main Street in Battle Ground. It is north Clark County’s only weekly newspaper. More information is at www.thereflector.com.