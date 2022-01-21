The national blood shortage: how your company can help

If you or your business has ever thought about donating blood, now is the time to act. The American Red Cross recently announced that there is a national blood crisis. The shortage is significantly impacting patient care and forces medical professionals to make difficult decisions about who can receive blood transfusions. All blood types – especially O blood types, which is the universal donor – are critically low and are urgently needed to care for patients that are facing medical emergencies, surgeries, or other crises.

The Need

Michael Drake, Executive Director of the SW Washington Chapter of the American Red Cross said that Oregon and southwest Washington generally collect more blood donations than many areas of the country, and much of what is donated here is sent to other areas to help patients. However, due to COVID, many of the local sites operated in conjunction with businesses, community organizations, and schools were closed or restricted, which has put them behind in their collection goals.

Dr. Camilla Allen, Director of Laboratories at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, explains that the nation has experienced a blood shortage since the beginning of the pandemic, and it has continued to get worse.

“PeaceHealth Southwest is currently operating with a one-day supply of blood, so every single unit is being managed very carefully,” said Dr. Allen. “On the trauma level, we have to consider how much blood we use for one patient and how much to save for the next trauma patient. We strongly urge anyone in the community who can to donate blood today.”

How Your Business Can Help

For individuals and company employees that may be concerned about COVID exposure during donation, Drake recommends that they should still consider donating and can be assured that safety precautions are in place. All blood donation sites require being masked and social distancing is enforced. And for those that have already had COVID and recovered, there is no restriction on donating. All donors complete a questionnaire when arriving that will go over their health information.

Drake shares that the businesses that choose to conduct blood drives are an incredible asset to the community, in addition to their clients and customers.

“Business leaders show their concern for the community and for their staff members by encouraging them to donate blood and/or to organize and conduct a blood drive,” he said. “Clients and customers will think highly of them for helping people in the community. In addition, staff members feel good about being involved with an employer that cares about people and is helping serve the community.”

Once a business signs up for a blood drive, the Red Cross staff works with them to determine what resources are needed to visit the company’s location. The three basic physical things they team needs are running water, bathrooms, and a large room. There is only one ‘Bloodmobile’ van for our local area, and that can sometimes be used depending on the location and how many donors might participate.

Vicki Finson of Bloodworks NW, shares that the blood shortage is impacting all the Bloodworks service areas. She encourages individuals – and businesses – to act now and donate.

“We encourage businesses to regularly share about blood donations with all their staff and especially now,” she said. “Make an appointment and save a life. We collect blood 364 days of the year and transfuse to patients 365 days.”

Learn how to host a blood drive with Bloodworks NW here.

To encourage donations, everyone who donates blood with the American Red Cross before January 31st is automatically entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, in addition to airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, and a $500 gift card for expenses. To organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross, contact Shelly Kroll (shelly.kroll@redcross.org) or call 360-836-9795.

