The Culinary Collective Blends Retail, Education, and Community in Downtown Vancouver

Owned by Doris Towery and Cathy Baruth and opened in November 2025, The Culinary Collective is Clark County’s only dedicated kitchen store. Specializing in premium cookware, bakeware, cutlery, kitchen gadgets, specialty foods, and offering hands-on culinary education with regular cooking classes, the store is quickly becoming a destination for home cooks, food enthusiasts, and anyone looking to expand their kitchen confidence or delve into the world of cooking.

While on a trip to Napa Valley, Doris and Cathy spent an evening together laughing and dreaming about what types of experiences create lasting memories.

“What started as a conversation soon grew into a vision for a place where people could gather, learn, and connect through a shared love of cooking,” Towery shared.

Over the years, they have traveled to various parts of the world exploring food, wine, and culinary traditions. No matter where they went, however, they saw how people love to gather around food with family and friends.

Towery said, “That belief became the foundation for The Culinary Collective. Our mission is simple: to help people build a bigger table—one where friendships grow, traditions are celebrated, and cooking becomes a source of joy and connection. When customers walk through our doors, they’re not just visiting a store; they’re becoming part of a community.”

Towery’s daughter, Paige, who earned a culinary degree from Apicius International School of Hospitality in Florence, Italy, has played a key role in developing and teaching the cooking classes at The Culinary Collective. After traveling back to Italy to pursue advanced pastry studies and then do a week of events at the James Beard Foundation in New York City, she plans to come back to Vancouver as a guest instructor.

Since opening, the shop has grown to employ three people and the response from Clark County shoppers has been incredibly positive.

“Nearly every customer who walks through our doors tells us how excited they are to finally have a dedicated kitchen store in Vancouver and how much the community has been looking for a place like The Culinary Collective,” Towery explained. “We are quickly becoming a neighborhood destination where customers come not only for quality cookware, gadgets, and cutlery, but also for inspiration, education, and connection.”

The customer service that visitors receive at The Culinary Collective is also something that makes the store stand out. Towery said that the team undergoes ongoing training from an extensive network of industry leading vendors, giving them firsthand knowledge of the latest product and technology innovations in the industry.

“Customers can see, touch, compare, and even try products before making a purchase, while getting answers tailored to their specific cooking needs,” she said. “That hands-on, interactive experience helps people feel confident in their decisions and creates meaningful connections that go beyond a transaction.”

Above all, is the team’s commitment to community. Both Towery and Baruth are active around Clark County. Baruth serves on the Clark County Pride board and the Columbia Willamette Enological Society board and Towery has joined the Women Who Care SW WA and previously served on the Pink Lemonade Project board. They are also members of the Vancouver Downtown Association and the Greater Vancouver Chamber. The Culinary Collective actively participates in events such as First Friday, the Pride Passport program, Vancouver GoFest, and other community celebrations that encourage people to get out, explore downtown, and connect with their neighbors.

“We are focused on supporting local nonprofits and organizations with a passion for feeding and housing people,” Towery said. “We believe vibrant communities are built through connection, collaboration, and shared experiences, and we are committed to being an active contributor to that vision in Clark County. We also strive to create a welcoming and inspiring space that contributes to the energy and character of downtown Vancouver.

Looking ahead, there are bright things on the horizon. “Today, The Culinary Collective is fulfilling a long-standing need in Clark County while helping create the kind of vibrant, community-centered downtown experience that residents have been asking for,” Towery shared. “We are still in the early chapters of our story, and we’re excited about what comes next.”