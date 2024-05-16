The Convenience Group Named Retailer of the Year

The Convenience Group, headquartered in Vancouver, has been recognized by the Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA) as its Convenience Retailer of the Year for 2023-24. The company operates six Mini Mart stores in the Greater Vancouver area, providing an array of popular and local wine and beer, quality coffee, grocery items, household products, local dairy products and non-dairy options and snacks. WFIA President & CEO Tammie Hetrick made the presentation at a surprise ceremony at the company’s offices in Vancouver on May 2, 2024 and singled out the group’s CEO and president, Don Rhoads, for his ongoing leadership.

“Don Rhoads’ leadership and industry insights have made him a valued member of the food industry at the state and national level. His guidance to our board, and to others in the industry, have guided us through some of the industry’s most challenging times,” said Hetrick. “Don’s talents continue to shine here in the Greater Vancouver area, where he has developed The Convenience Group into a successful business and community partner. From local food banks and schools to the Humane Society and local hospital foundation, The Convenience Group is consistently focused on service to others and the communities where they operate,” added Hetrick.

“This award is also a reflection of their ongoing commitment to the industry, where Don’s leadership has proven so valuable. We are thrilled to present this award to them and to honor The Convenience Group for their excellence.”

